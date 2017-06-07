Divyanshu Shekhar, represented by Praveen Kumar Agrawal, has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Patna high court against _Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)_ 2017 convenor CNLU Patna, seeking a stay on the counselling process that allots national law school seats to candidates.

The high court registry accepted the PIL, civil writ 42571/2017 on Monday, with a first hearing date yet to be published.

The petition also seeks for all students to be allowed to re-sit the exam without re-applying, and in the case of any delay in conducting the re-exam the applicants should be given fee refund.

Shekhar said that the PIL was seeking to challenge the award of the bid to conduct CLAT 2017 to the organisation which CNLU Patna had chosen. Shekhar said that the bid was awarded wrongfully, however he declined to share the full petition for the time being.

Another petitioner, a GNLU student, had attempted to challenge CLAT 2017 in the Delhi high court but he withdrew his petition after it was returned several times for defects.