Pamasis Law Chambers won for the producers of Hindi movie Sarkar 3 in the Bombay high court under Justice Gautam Patel, who ruled against granting an injunction over the movie’s release.
KR Tiwary & Co acted for Sarkar 3 director Ram Gopal Verma’s company RGV Film Production Company.
Advocates Akshay Patil and RM Azim acted for Sarkar 3 distributor Eros International Distribution.
Jain told us that Hirawant, who had purchased the commercial exploitation rights (so-called “world negative rights") as well as the remake rights for Sarkar 3, from Z Pictures had asked for an injunction on the release of the film on the grounds of copyright infringement by its producers Alumbra. Alumbra maintained that Sarkar 3 was not a remake but a sequel of Z Pictures’ Sarkar Raj, and that Hirawant’s contract covers the film’s remake and not its sequel.
Generally, a remake of a film is a stagnant adaptation of the film where the film’s base story’s plot and characters remain the same, but there is a progression in time. The sequel of a film is where due to the progression in time, the plot and characters change.
Z Pictures’ Sarkar Raj was a sequel of K Sera Sera’s Sarkar (the sequel rights to Sarkar were bought from K Sera Sera by Z), and, as the court agreed, Sarkar 3 is a sequel of Sarkar Raj.
Sarkar 3 Bombay HC order (PDF)
