"Online tutoring firm BYJU’s has announced the acquisition of TutorVista and Edurite from Pearson. It said these acquisitions will help it expand in newer markets as well as create a diverse product portfolio," reported Your Story.

Obhan & Associates partner Ashima Obhan and associate Akanksha Dua acted for Pearson.

ALMT Legal Bangalore partners Dhanya Menon and Arindam Basu acted for Byju's.