Nalsar students support NUJS students opposing illegal slum demolition (stock photo)

NUJS Kolkata students were allegedly groped and brutally assaulted by “goons” after confronting contractors about the illegal demolition of local slums, the law school Student Judicial Association (SJA) said in a statement on its website.

An Increasing Diversity by Increasing Access (IDIA) initiative to engage IDIA scholars with social causes, had seen six students obtaining a stay order from the Calcutta high court against the demolition of the Subhas Sarovar slums, where 22 families resided.

The slums were scheduled to be demolished for a “beautification” project linked to the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

However, when the student group went with a copy of the court order to confront the government contractor that demolished the slums despite the order, female NUJS students were allegedly groped and male students were assaulted until they fell unconscious, according to the SJA statement.

When the students tried to escape the gates of the area were shut and the goons hired by the contractor continued to beat them up, said the account.

It is understood that the students have not suffered serious injuries.

The Calcutta high court has now ordered the state to rehabilitate the affected slum dwellers and initiated contempt action after having been approached by the NUJS students again.

NUJS vice chancellor Ishwara Bhat was not reachable for comment at the time of going to press.

Read full SJA statement.

Meanwhile, the Nalsar Hyderabad Student Bar Council (SBA) has released a statement backing the NUJS students: