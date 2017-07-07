NLU Jodhpur suspended three students found guilty of ragging by the NLU's anti-ragging cell for one year. It also suspended and fined two other students from halls of residence for a semester, and fined one student, all of whom were found guilty of abetting the act of ragging by the three expelled students.

According to a report signed and uploaded on the NLU's website by the chairperson and seven members of the law school's anti-ragging committee, it heard the case against the six accused students on 5 July 2017 at 4pm in an “urgent meeting”, following reports that the accused had engaged in the act of ragging in the hostel room of one of the accused.

The report states:

As per the student manual NLUJ adopts the policy of zero tolerance towards ragging. The Committee heard the complainant and the accused students. On hearing both sides the committee unanimously concluded that the complained act amounted to ragging as per the student manual and as per the UGC regulation concerning anti-ragging. Considering gravity of the offence, the committee unanimously decided that punishment must be given to prohibit ragging in the university. The committee also concluded that the degrees of involvement of the above-mentioned students could be graded.

The committee suspended three of the accused for at least one academic year, having found that they played a “direct and active role in perpetrating the act”. The three “may be allowed” to re-join the university in July 2018, stated the report.

Two other accused whose role was “relatively passive” were suspended from the halls of residence for one semester, and were fined Rs 20,000 each.

One accused who was “a mere bystander” according to the report was fined Rs 5,000.

The last NLU of which we have reported punishment of a student for ragging was NUJS Kolkata which, in 2012, banned a third year student from representing the law school in external events, after he was found guilty of ragging.

Ragging is banned in universities as an offence under the University Grants Commission's (UGC) year 2009 regulations.