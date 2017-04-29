Strong finish by NLU Jodhpur with 84% of participating students getting top non-litigation jobs

NLU Jodhpur is the second recruitment and internship coordination committee (RICC) to disclose its final 2017 recruitments, achieving an 84% strike rate in jobs found for 50 students participating in the RICC (out of a total batch of 83).

The top recruiter by numbers was Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, with 10 total jobs (of which 8 came via Day Zero in 2016).

Trilegal was the next biggest recruiter, with 7 jobs, while Luthra & Luthra hired 6. Khaitan & Co picked up 4 Jodhpurians, Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan 3, and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas 2.

A series of other firms also picked up individual students (see full table below).

International firms Linklaters and Herbert Smith Freehills made 2 accepted job offers for training contracts at Jodhpur, paying upwards of Rs 33 lakh per year.

NLU Jodhpur had held its 2017 batch Day Zero on 7 April 2016, which had resulted in 28 job offers from five participating law firms, according to the RICC statement.

For the 2018 batch as reported just now, NLU Jodhpur got between 26 and 32 accepted job offers by 27 April 2017 (depending on how you’re counting), from a total of 41 job offers.

The RICC commented in a statement:

The success of the recruitment process has to be attributed to the University’s Hon’ble Vice Chancellor Prof. Poonam Saxena and Dr. Manoj Kumar Singh, Director of the Recruitment and Internship Co-ordination Committee. Additionally, we also thank the participating organizations for the continued support extended to us. We wish the Class of 2017 all the best for their future endeavors.

Nalsar Hyderabad had released its 2017 final recruitment tally on 8 April, scoring a 100% placement record for 58 participating students in a total batch of 74.

NLU Jodhpur 2017 final recruitments