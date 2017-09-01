9 months after previous AIBE, it is time again for the BCI’s haphazard legal admission test

The 11th bar exam held by the Bar Council of India (BCI) will happen on 3 December 2017, according to a notification on its website.

Online registrations for the exam are now open on the official website.

The last bar exam took place on 26 March 2017, with candidates waiting nearly three months for the results, after several postponements.

We had reported in July that the BCI stonewalled an Right to Information (RTI) request by a lawyer requesting reasons for the 40% hike in AIBE fees.

In February 2017, the BCI BCI reappointed AIBE contractor ITES Horizon Pvt Ltd which had presided over repeated delays and deteriorating standards in the obligatory exam for lawyers, which the BCI had intended to hold twice a year.