Khaitan partner Joyjyoti Misra likely to take up Uber India GC role

Khaitan & Co partner Joyjyoti Misra will become the new India general counsel (GC) of global taxi 2.0 giant Uber, after the former Uber India GC Mohit Abraham moved to San Francisco in July to become legal director for regulatory and the Americas.

Misra's resigning from the partnership was internally announced at Khaitan today, and according to authoritative sources he will succeed Abraham as Uber's India GC, although no formal announcement has been made.

Misra did not respond to phone calls and messages seeking comment today.

Khaitan HR executive director Amar Sinhji commented on Misra's departure: “Joy has played a good role in the growth of our Delhi offices. He is now choosing to move on to pursue a career and role that he has aspired to and we support him in that pursuit. We wish Joy all the very best in his future professional endeavour.”

The 2005 NUJS Kolkata graduate Misra (the same alma mater and batch as Abraham), had begun his career at begun his career at Luthra & Luthra in Mumbai for four months, moved to Amarchand Mangaldas in 2005, and joined Khaitan in 2010 where he was made partner in 2010.

Abraham had joined Uber in June 2015, also from Khaitan & Co where he was a partner.

We reached out to Abraham for comment last week but have had no response.

In May, Uber's global GC Salle Yoo's role (and/or job title) was changed to chief legal officer, as an increasing number of complex legal issues beset the company that has long prided itself globally on driving rather closely to existing laws and restrictions in the often highly-regulated taxi space.