“Private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC part-exited Capital First Ltd by selling a 25% stake in the non-banking financial company (NBFC) through open market transactions on Wednesday, according to a stock exchange filing. Cloverdell Investment Ltd, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, sold the stake to marquee global and domestic investors, including Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC,” reported Mint.

Nishith Desai Associates (NDA) private equity head Nishchal Joshipura and M&A head Ruchir Sinha with associate Shreyas Bhushan acted for GIC.