"Budget-hotel tech company Treebo has raised Series C funding of $34 million led by Hong-Kong based investment firms Ward Ferry Management and Karst Peak Capital. Existing investors SAIF Partners, Bertelsmann India Investments and Matrix Partners also participated in the round," reported Your Story.

Nishith Desai Associates lawyers Simone Reiss and Kartik Maheshwari acted for Karst Peak Capital.

Rajaram Legal partner Archna Rajaram and senior associate Prasad Subramanyan acted for Treebo Hotels.

AZB & Partners partners Sai Krishna Bharathan and Sugandha Asthana and senior associate Vasudha Asher acted for Wardferry.