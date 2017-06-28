"The Competition Commission has dismissed allegations of unfair business practices against the producers of Vidya Balan-starrer Kahaani 2 movie, which was released last year. K Sera Sera Digital Cinema had moved the regulator after the film's producers — Pen India and Boundscript Motion Pictures — refused to provide the movie to it for exhibition. Among others, it was alleged that the movie was given only to UFO Moviez India and Real Image Media Technologies," reported PTI.

Agarwal Law Associates partner Rishi Agrawala and associate Mayank Sapre and Naik Naik & Co associate Rahul Mehta acted for Pen India.

Chandhiok & Associates founding partner Karan Singh Chandhiok briefed senior advocate Gopal Jain for UFO Moviez.

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas partner Bharat Budholia , principal associate Anisha Chand and associate Smita Andrews acted for Real Image Media.

The Commission agreed with Pen India that not only was there no evidence of existence of any anti-competitive agreement with the current distributors, but also that it would be counterintuitive for Pen to give Kahaani 2's distribution rights to K Sera Sera just days after a copy of Force 2 was leaked in online piracy and the source of the pirated copy appeared to have originated with K Sera Sera.

[documentcloud https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/3879527-CCI-Final-Order.html Read full order]