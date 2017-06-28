"The Competition Commission has dismissed allegations of unfair business practices against the producers of Vidya Balan-starrer Kahaani 2 movie, which was released last year. K Sera Sera Digital Cinema had moved the regulator after the film's producers — Pen India and Boundscript Motion Pictures — refused to provide the movie to it for exhibition. Among others, it was alleged that the movie was given only to UFO Moviez India and Real Image Media Technologies," reported PTI.
Agarwal Law Associates
Chandhiok & Associates founding
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas
The Commission agreed with Pen India that not only was there no evidence of existence of any anti-competitive agreement with the current distributors, but also that it would be counterintuitive for Pen to give Kahaani 2's distribution rights to K Sera Sera just days after a copy of Force 2 was leaked in online piracy and the source of the pirated copy appeared to have originated with K Sera Sera.
[documentcloud https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/3879527-CCI-Final-Order.html Read full order]
refreshSort chronologically Filter out low-rated comments. Show all comments.