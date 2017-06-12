Better late, then earlier, than never...

The results for the 10th All India Bar Exam (AIBE) are now out, according to a notification on the official website.

The results can be accessed by entering roll number and date of birth.

The results had first been announced for 8 June but were quietly postponed to be out by 15 June without reasons given.

Today, three days before the new 15th deadline, the BCI now appears to have the results finally live on its website.

If you have any feedback or reports about your experience of the process, please let us know in the comments.