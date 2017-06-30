 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

Majmudar & Partners has promoted Amrit Mehta to associate partner level in Mumbai.

Mehta specialises in corporate/M&A, private equity, contract and employment work. He is a 2008 graduate of NLU Jodhpur, who had started his career at Amarchand Mangaldas, moving to Majmudar in 2011 with a four month secondment in Japan in 2016 at local law firm Mori Hamada & Matsumoto.

Meanwhile, NLU Jodhpur 2012 graduate Kritika Agarwal has been promoted to principal in the corporate, competition, finance and information technology practice areas.

  Do you like LI? Please click here to support our work
 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in