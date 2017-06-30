Majmudar & Partners has promoted Amrit Mehta to associate partner level in Mumbai.

Mehta specialises in corporate/M&A, private equity, contract and employment work. He is a 2008 graduate of NLU Jodhpur, who had started his career at Amarchand Mangaldas, moving to Majmudar in 2011 with a four month secondment in Japan in 2016 at local law firm Mori Hamada & Matsumoto.

Meanwhile, NLU Jodhpur 2012 graduate Kritika Agarwal has been promoted to principal in the corporate, competition, finance and information technology practice areas.