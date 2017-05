Scoop By Legally India Friday, 12 May 2017 16:32

Luthra litigation team of Sudhir Sharma hires SAM talent

Recently promoted Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas (SAM) Delhi disputes partner Akhil Anand will be joining Luthra & Luthra, according to authoritative sources.

He will be joining Luthra litigation senior partner Sudhir Sharma’s team.

Anand had been promoted to SAM’s partnership in July 2016 and practices in litigation.

We have reached out to SAM litigation partner Tejas Karias and to Luthra for comment.