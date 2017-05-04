Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan (LKS) corporate partner Ajay Joseph has left the firm and started up corporate, real estate and disputes firm Veryah Law.

Other than Joseph and Sandhya Sondhi who had her independent practice Sandhya Sondhi Associates for the last 12 years, four lawyers will be joining Veryah Law by June.

Joseph advises Veryah clients on corporate law while Sondhi’s expertise is in real estates, according to an emailed announcement from Veryah.

Joseph was a principal associate at the erstwhile Amarchand Mangaldas, before joining LKS in September 2014.

He was not reachable for comment at the time of going to press.