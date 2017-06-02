LKS executive partner MP Devnath leaves to go independent

Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan (LKS) executive partner MP Devnath has left the firm after 20 years to go independent.

Devnath, who was part of LKS founding partner V Lakshmikumaran’s Delhi high court and Supreme Court litigation team, in Delhi, was not reachable for comment at the time of going to press.

Devnath is an advocate-on-record and has represented corporates before the Supreme Court, various high courts, the CESTAT and commissionerates, according to his profile on the website of LKS which also mentions that before joining the firm in 1995 he worked in house with the Life Insurance Corporation.

Lakshmikumaran commented: “He is one of the nicest people and we wish him luck. We believe in growth and if someone wants to grow then we should not be an obstacle to such growth. Devnath wanted to start his own practice and we will support him wherever we can.”