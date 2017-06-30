"OneAssist Consumer Solutions – which provides protection for credit cards, smartphones and payment cards in case of loss or theft – has raised Rs 118 crore ($18 million) in its series-C round of financing, as per documents filed with the Registrar of Companies. The round was led by existing investors Sequoia Capital India along with participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners and New York-based insurance provider Assurant. The round also marks the entry of new investor, UK-based Moonstone Investments," reported the Economic Times.

Link Legal partner Manish Gupta , senior associate Abhishek Dwivedi and associate Suraj Meher acted for OneAssist and for Lightspeed.

Themis Associates principal associate Archan Chakraborty acted for Sequoia.

Luthra & Luthra partner Shinoj Koshy and managing associate Neha Sinha acted for Assurant.



