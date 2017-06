Durgesh Singh makes full Link Legal partner

Link Legal India Law Services has promoted Durgesh Singh to partner in Delhi, having joined the firm in 2015 as an associate partner from Dua Associates where he was a principal associate.

He specialises in projects and infrastructure work.

The 2005 Delhi University graduate had begun his career at Titus & Co, moved to erstwhile Amarchand Mangaldas in 2008, and Dua in 2010.