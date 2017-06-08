Nidhi Pathania back to where she was poached from, as Link Legal associate partner

Former Link Legal India Law Services (LLILS) principal associate Nidhi Pathania, who left the firm in a mass exodus to K Law, has re-joined Link Legal as an associate partner in Mumbai.

Pathania was a part of then Link Legal partners Ajay Sawhney’s and Gautham Srinivas’ team, before K Law poached Sawhney and Srinivas along with a team of 10 lawyers.

CLC Delhi 2007 alumnus Pathania first joined Link Legal in 2007 and has 10 years of experience in banking and finance, which is the practice she will be a part of, according to Link Legal’s press release.

LLILS managing partner Atul Sharma and co-managing partner jointly commented in the release: “We welcome Nidhi aboard and wish her the very best. Her addition will add further depth to our existing Banking and Finance practice.”

The firm now has 9 partners in its banking and finance practice, it stated in the release.