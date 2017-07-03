IP strategist CR Jacob joins engineer-heavy Bangalore office of LexOrbis to do R&D, licencing, US support





LexOrbis added intellectual property (IP) strategist CR Jacob in Bangalore, along with Jacob’s team of 4 patent attorneys at his IP advisory firm IP Astra.

LexOrbis founder partner Manisha Singh commented: “[Jacob] continues to be a consultant, he is not a lawyer. See, in Bangalore there are a lot of techies who are neither lawyers nor patent agents but far ahead [than both] in IP advisory or strategizing research and development (R&D) and taking care of licencing activities.”

The firm had similarly acquired local IP firm Inolyst in Bangalore in August 2015, months after opening an office in Bangalore that year. Dilip Kumar, the IP advisor who the firm added as part of the acquisition, owned Inolyst.

Singh said: “With Dilip it was more directed towards the start-up market but [Jacob] also wil provide, apart from non-prosecution activities, strategizing R&D, tech licensing and building up support services for US corporations. LexOrbis is more or less handling overseas companies.”

A VIT MTech and IIM-C alumnus Jacob was a senior patent engineer and partner with the Evergreen Valley Law Group and deputy general manager with Biozeen before founding IP Astra in early 2012.

He commented in the press release: “We are excited to team up with LexOrbis and truly believe that this association will help us in offering our clients the full spectrum of IP services. Together, we are better poised to offer the scale and expertise that some of the global law firms and MNC’s look for in IP prosecution.”

The firm now has a team of 20 professionals in Bangalore, two of which are para legals and the remaining are engineers. It has eight partners across Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi.