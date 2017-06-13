VERUS is a full-service firm with offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad. The firm has successfully advised on complex transactions and high stake disputes and has since won several accolades.
See firm’s website for more information.
Designation:
Associate
Job location:
Kolkata
Candidates’ required experience:
1-3 years post-qualification experience (PQE) in litigation
Practice area specialisation required:
Knowledge and experience in Litigation (drafting and pleading)
Approximate remuneration per annum:
Compensation will be commensurate to credentials, experience and commitment
Candidate Requirements:
- Work experience in civil and commercial litigation.
- Knowledge of Civil and Corporate law.
- Ability to independently form opinions on varied legal matters.
- Ability to handle assignments with responsibility.
Job description:
Disputes: drafting pleadings & opinions, arguing in court.
Apply directly via the form below.
Apply for this job here
If you think you're suitable, apply for this job right now, right here