Verus Advocates seeks litigation lawyers in Kolkata with 1-3 years PQE

VERUS is a full-service firm with offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad. The firm has successfully advised on complex transactions and high stake disputes and has since won several accolades.

Designation:

Associate

Job location:

Kolkata

Candidates’ required experience:

1-3 years post-qualification experience (PQE) in litigation

Practice area specialisation required:

Knowledge and experience in Litigation (drafting and pleading)

Approximate remuneration per annum:

Compensation will be commensurate to credentials, experience and commitment

Candidate Requirements:

Work experience in civil and commercial litigation.

Knowledge of Civil and Corporate law.

Ability to independently form opinions on varied legal matters.

Ability to handle assignments with responsibility.

Job description:

Disputes: drafting pleadings & opinions, arguing in court.

