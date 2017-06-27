Verist Law is a full service Indian law firm based in Mumbai, who are committed to providing legal advice & representation which is solution-oriented, knowledge- and industry-based and timely.
Designation:
Senior Associate
Job location:
Mumbai - Lower Parel
Candidates’ required experience:
4.5 - 6 years post-qualification experience (PQE)
Practice area specialisation required:
Capital markets and/or M&A
Approximate remuneration per annum:
Top Bracket
Job description:
Executing a range of transactions with attention to detail and timeliness- with support from a team of associates and partners.
Candidate's requirements:
4.5 years or more of consistent transactional work experience in either capital markets and/or M&A at a high-quality Mumbai law firm.
