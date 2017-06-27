An estimated 7 minute read...

Verist Law seeks lawyers with 4.5-6 years PQE in Mumbai

Verist Law is a full service Indian law firm based in Mumbai, who are committed to providing legal advice & representation which is solution-oriented, knowledge- and industry-based and timely.

See the firm’s website for more information.

Designation:

Senior Associate

Job location:

Mumbai - Lower Parel

Candidates’ required experience:

4.5 - 6 years post-qualification experience (PQE)

Practice area specialisation required:

Capital markets and/or M&A

Approximate remuneration per annum:

Top Bracket

Job description:

Executing a range of transactions with attention to detail and timeliness- with support from a team of associates and partners.

Candidate's requirements:

4.5 years or more of consistent transactional work experience in either capital markets and/or M&A at a high-quality Mumbai law firm.

Apply directly via the form below.