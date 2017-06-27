 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

Verist Law seeks lawyers with 4.5-6 years PQE in MumbaiVerist Law seeks lawyers with 4.5-6 years PQE in Mumbai

Verist Law is a full service Indian law firm based in Mumbai, who are committed to providing legal advice & representation which is solution-oriented, knowledge- and industry-based and timely.

See the firm’s website for more information.

Designation:

Senior Associate

Job location:

Mumbai - Lower Parel

Candidates’ required experience:

4.5 - 6 years post-qualification experience (PQE)

Practice area specialisation required:

Capital markets and/or M&A

Approximate remuneration per annum:

Top Bracket

Job description:

Executing a range of transactions with attention to detail and timeliness- with support from a team of associates and partners.

Candidate's requirements:

4.5 years or more of consistent transactional work experience in either capital markets and/or M&A at a high-quality Mumbai law firm.

Apply directly via the form below.

Apply for this job here

If you think you're suitable, apply for this job right now, right here

  Do you like LI? Please click here to support our work
 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in