The International Justice Mission (IJM) is a global organisation that protects the most vulnerable from violence and oppression irrespective of their gender, community, caste, race, and ethnicity. Their mission is to protect the poor from violence by rescuing victims, bringing the criminals to justice, restoring survivors to safety and strength, and helping local law enforcement build a safe future that lasts.
Designation:
Professional Criminal Litigation Advocate
Job location:
Delhi
Candidates’ required experience:
Minimum 2 years post-qualification experience (PQE) in criminal litigation
Practice area specialisation required:
Criminal Litigation - research and write extensively on issues of procedure, evidence and substantive law, and train partners and other stakeholders on the Bonded Labour laws and Acts
Approximate remuneration per annum:
As per industry standards
Job description:
Fully understand the laws and procedures related to labour laws especially bonded labour, anti-trafficking laws, criminal procedure and other relevant laws.
Build capacity of partner lawyers and local counsel to empower the criminal justice system to bring criminals to justice and protect victim rights in bonded labour cases.
Train lawyers of NGO partners to assist police and prosecution;
Provide leadership in preparing written briefs, memoranda and arguments for various courts with well-researched authorities;
Manage multiple cases through partner lawyers and local counsel in various jurisdictions simultaneously;
Write research pieces and opinion pieces, and build a brand for the cause and the organization;
Create a sustainable network of local counsel
Provide training to other non-governmental organizations, prosecutors and police and government officials as required;
Create training methodology
Draft legal procedural manuals for internal as well as external purposes.
Draft and review contracts, MoUs
Design tools to monitor the work of Partner’s legal team
Provide timely, concise and thorough written reports of all activities; Manage time and resources effectively;
Maintain confidentiality of privileged and sensitive information;
Comply with all laws and ethical cannons;
Carry out an additional portfolio of assignments given by the Director.
Candidate requirements:
Skills and Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree in Law or beyond
Relevant work experience
Minimum 2 years criminal litigation experience
Experience in providing legal representation to victims in criminal trials and assisting prosecution would be preferred
Training experience would also be preferred
Excellent legal research and writing skills
Knowledge of Microsoft Suite Software, Windows 2000 and Windows XP
Excellent knowledge of written and spoken English and Hindi; regional languages a plus
Critical Qualities
- Attention to detail and disciplined with priorities
Mature judgment and good interpersonal skills
Professional in demeanor, written and oral communication
Works well under stress and sustained positive attitude
Flexible
Strong ethic of service and a passion for IJM’s goals
Willingness to travel extensively
Behavior
- Always professional
Honest in every situation
Consistently cooperative
Serves others at any opportunity
Displays team spirit, seeking to be a positive and cohesive influence
Consistently punctual and genuinely reliable
Demonstrates good stewardship of time and resources
