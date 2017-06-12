An estimated 8 minute read...

IJM seeks criminal litigation lawyers with 2+ years PQE in Delhi to fight against violence

The International Justice Mission (IJM) is a global organisation that protects the most vulnerable from violence and oppression irrespective of their gender, community, caste, race, and ethnicity. Their mission is to protect the poor from violence by rescuing victims, bringing the criminals to justice, restoring survivors to safety and strength, and helping local law enforcement build a safe future that lasts.

See the organisation’s website for more information.

Designation:

Professional Criminal Litigation Advocate

Job location:

Delhi

Candidates’ required experience:

Minimum 2 years post-qualification experience (PQE) in criminal litigation

Practice area specialisation required:

Criminal Litigation - research and write extensively on issues of procedure, evidence and substantive law, and train partners and other stakeholders on the Bonded Labour laws and Acts

Approximate remuneration per annum:

As per industry standards

Job description:

Fully understand the laws and procedures related to labour laws especially bonded labour, anti-trafficking laws, criminal procedure and other relevant laws.

Build capacity of partner lawyers and local counsel to empower the criminal justice system to bring criminals to justice and protect victim rights in bonded labour cases.

Train lawyers of NGO partners to assist police and prosecution;

Provide leadership in preparing written briefs, memoranda and arguments for various courts with well-researched authorities;

Manage multiple cases through partner lawyers and local counsel in various jurisdictions simultaneously;

Write research pieces and opinion pieces, and build a brand for the cause and the organization;

Create a sustainable network of local counsel

Provide training to other non-governmental organizations, prosecutors and police and government officials as required;

Create training methodology

Draft legal procedural manuals for internal as well as external purposes.

Draft and review contracts, MoUs

Design tools to monitor the work of Partner’s legal team

Provide timely, concise and thorough written reports of all activities; Manage time and resources effectively;

Maintain confidentiality of privileged and sensitive information;

Comply with all laws and ethical cannons;

Carry out an additional portfolio of assignments given by the Director.

Candidate requirements:

Skills and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Law or beyond

Relevant work experience

Minimum 2 years criminal litigation experience

Experience in providing legal representation to victims in criminal trials and assisting prosecution would be preferred

Training experience would also be preferred

Excellent legal research and writing skills

Knowledge of Microsoft Suite Software, Windows 2000 and Windows XP

Excellent knowledge of written and spoken English and Hindi; regional languages a plus

Critical Qualities

Attention to detail and disciplined with priorities

Mature judgment and good interpersonal skills

Professional in demeanor, written and oral communication

Works well under stress and sustained positive attitude

Flexible

Strong ethic of service and a passion for IJM’s goals

Willingness to travel extensively

Behavior

Always professional

Honest in every situation

Consistently cooperative

Serves others at any opportunity

Displays team spirit, seeking to be a positive and cohesive influence

Consistently punctual and genuinely reliable

Demonstrates good stewardship of time and resources

