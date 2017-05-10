An estimated 8 minute read...

Grandhi Law Chambers (GLC) is a multi-disciplinary law firm located in Hyderabad.

Our focus at GLC has always been simple -- to provide high-quality and high valuable services to our clients with an emphasis on practical and business-centric solutions. Our founder is a US-returned lawyer with experience in advising and working with technology-oriented startups, SMEs and multi-national companies. We consider ourselves as a startup in the legal advisory space, and work relentlessly towards achieving our goal of becoming the go-to firm for clients seeking corporate advisory, commercial litigation and intellectual property services.

At GLC, we provide services in the following practice areas:

Patent, Trademarks, Designs and Copyrights

Start-ups and Emerging Companies

General Corporate Advisory

Commercial and Technology Transactions

Litigation & Dispute Resolution

White Collar Defense and Investigation

Media and Entertainment

Employment Compensation and Benefits

Regulatory and Compliance

Designation:

Associate/Senior Associate

Job location:

Hyderabad

Candidates’ required experience:

3-5 years post-qualification experience (PQE)

Practice area specialisation required:

General Corporate Advisory with a focus on commercial transactions and regulatory compliance.

Approximate remuneration per annum:

Compensation commensurate to experience.

Job description:

Self starter with experience handling startup and SME work independently.

Ability to learn and execute new practice verticals within an organization.

Excellent written skills and pleasant verbal communication skills

Ability to lead junior associates, both in terms of delegation of work as well as in training

Business development skills and an MBA would be a great PLUS.

Candidate requirements:

Incorporation advice for SMEs and startups

Pre-funding and funding related transactional work, including due diligence work.

Startup-related transactional work, including agreements for employees, contractors and vendors, SHAs, Employee Stock Option Plans and Sweat Equity Plans.

General Commercial Transaction drafting & Advisory (e.g. regulatory compliance advisory).

Website and App related advisory including drafting of ToS, Privacy Policies and EULAs.

Experience handling NCLT-related matters is a PLUS.

Experience in providing Intellectual Property advisory, with a focus on Trademarks is a huge PLUS.

