Grandhi Law Chambers (GLC) is a multi-disciplinary law firm located in Hyderabad.
Our focus at GLC has always been simple -- to provide high-quality and high valuable services to our clients with an emphasis on practical and business-centric solutions. Our founder is a US-returned lawyer with experience in advising and working with technology-oriented startups, SMEs and multi-national companies. We consider ourselves as a startup in the legal advisory space, and work relentlessly towards achieving our goal of becoming the go-to firm for clients seeking corporate advisory, commercial litigation and intellectual property services.
At GLC, we provide services in the following practice areas:
- Patent, Trademarks, Designs and Copyrights
- Start-ups and Emerging Companies
- General Corporate Advisory
- Commercial and Technology Transactions
- Litigation & Dispute Resolution
- White Collar Defense and Investigation
- Media and Entertainment
- Employment Compensation and Benefits
- Regulatory and Compliance
Designation:
Associate/Senior Associate
Job location:
Hyderabad
Candidates’ required experience:
3-5 years post-qualification experience (PQE)
Practice area specialisation required:
General Corporate Advisory with a focus on commercial transactions and regulatory compliance.
Approximate remuneration per annum:
Compensation commensurate to experience.
Job description:
- Self starter with experience handling startup and SME work independently.
- Ability to learn and execute new practice verticals within an organization.
- Excellent written skills and pleasant verbal communication skills
- Ability to lead junior associates, both in terms of delegation of work as well as in training
- Business development skills and an MBA would be a great PLUS.
Candidate requirements:
- Incorporation advice for SMEs and startups
- Pre-funding and funding related transactional work, including due diligence work.
- Startup-related transactional work, including agreements for employees, contractors and vendors, SHAs, Employee Stock Option Plans and Sweat Equity Plans.
- General Commercial Transaction drafting & Advisory (e.g. regulatory compliance advisory).
- Website and App related advisory including drafting of ToS, Privacy Policies and EULAs.
- Experience handling NCLT-related matters is a PLUS.
- Experience in providing Intellectual Property advisory, with a focus on Trademarks is a huge PLUS.
