The Indian Association of People’s Lawyers called for the unconditional release of advocates Chikkudu Prabhakar and Balla Ravindranath from Telangana and A Murugan from Tamil Nadu, and to end the harassment of lawyers from the JagLag (Jagdalpur Legal Aid Group). It also released a statement that “these instances are not only an assault on an advocate’s right to fearlessly practice their profession but also a violation of the fundamental right of all arrestees to get legal representation and their right to fair trial” and that the Indian government “desist from branding, threatening, harassing and arresting any Advocates defending their clients, particularly political prisoners”.

Arjun Sheoran (@arjunsheoran) tweeted: "Yesterday there were protests across the world and in India to mark the #DayofTheEndangeredLawyer"