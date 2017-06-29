Law Commission of India (LC) member and senior advocate Abhay Bhardwaj, who practices in Gujarat, has invited Gujarat’s district bar associations to submit suggestions by July 2, related to the proposed amendment to the Advocates Act 1961, reported DNA India.



The district bar associations had demanded a seat on the table in the discussions of the state bar councils with the law commission on the proposed amendment, which are scheduled for 9 July.



Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman Manan Kumar Mishra’s silence on the proposed Advocates Act amendment’s disciplinary provisions and on provisions on entry of foreign law firms, has “irked” district bar associations, according to DNA.



The upcoming discussion on the proposed amendment follows nationwide lawyers’ strike spearheaded by Mishra, after a lack of consensus between the bar councils and the LC on several provisions of the proposed amendment.



