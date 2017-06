AZB’s Meera Singh becomes KPMG GC

Former AZB & Partners Delhi partner and capital markets practice head Meera Singh, who had left the firm in May, has joined consultancy KPMG as general counsel reported Bar & Bench.

She had said earlier that she was leaving for personal reasons and would continue working with AZB flexibly on assignments.

She is a 1994 CLC Delhi University graduate, having begun her career at New Delhi Law Offices, moving to AZB in 2001 and making partner there in 2007.

We have reached out to Singh for comment.