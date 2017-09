"B9 Beverages Pvt. Ltd has raised around $8 million from venture capital fund Sequoia Capital India Advisors, said Ankur Jain, founder of the company that sells the popular Bira 91 craft beer. With the latest round of funding from Sequoia Capital, B9 Beverages has so far raised around $30 million," reported Mint.

Khaitan & Co partner Joyjyoti Misra , senior associate Nidhi Killawala and associate partner Ritu Shaktawat acted for B9 Beverages.