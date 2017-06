“Awfis Space Solutions, a start-up that provides shared workspaces, has raised $20 million from Sequoia Capital India to fund its expansion plans.” reported Mint.

Khaitan & Co partner Vineet Shingal , senior associate Tanushree Bhuwalka and associate Nidhi Modani acted for Awfis Space and The Three Sisters: Institutional Office.

Themis Associates advised Sequoia Capital.