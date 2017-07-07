"The initial public offer (IPO) of Eris Lifesciences was subscribed 3.27 times on the last day of the public offer and book running lead managers to the offer are Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India and Credit Suisse Securities (India)," reported Economic Times.
Khaitan & Co
Sidley Austin
Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas partners Prashant Gupta and Manjari Tyagi acted for Eris and the selling shareholders..
By reading the comments you agree that they are the (often anonymous) personal views and opinions of readers, which may be biased and unreliable, and for which Legally India therefore has no liability. If you believe a comment is inappropriate, please click 'Report to LI' below the comment and we will review it as soon as practicable.
refreshSort chronologically Filter out low-rated comments. Show all comments.