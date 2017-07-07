 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

"The initial public offer (IPO) of Eris Lifesciences was subscribed 3.27 times on the last day of the public offer and book running lead managers to the offer are Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India and Credit Suisse Securities (India)," reported Economic Times.

Khaitan & Co executive director Sudhir Bassi, partner ­Abhimanyu Bhattacharya, senior associate Navodita Gupta and associate Priyanka Sinha acted for the banks.

Sidley Austin partner Manoj Bhargava also acted for the banks

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas partners Prashant Gupta and Manjari Tyagi acted for Eris and the selling shareholders..


Mr. Shroff is ID on the Board.
