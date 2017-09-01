NUJS’ 2007-batch Abhimanyu Ghosh joins Khaitan as associate partner

Trilegal Delhi-based counsel Abhimanyu Ghosh will be joining Khaitan & Co in its energy, infrastructure and resources practice as an associate partner next week.

Ghosh had joined Trilegal as an of counsel from Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas in November 2015, as we had reported around the time.

The NUJS Kolkata 2007 graduate had begun his career at erstwhile Amarchand Mangaldas in 2007, having completed a business degree from 2010 to 2011 at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, before returning to India in 2011 where he joined J Sagar Associates (JSA) for a year before returning to Amarchand.

Khaitan executive director Amar Sinhji commented: “Abhimanyu’s joining will help us in our strategy of growing our well established EIR practice on a national level. We welcome Abhimanyu to the Khaitanco family and wish him a long and mutually beneficial association with us.”

Khaitan senior projects partner Upendra Joshi had resigned from the firm in April.

We have reached out to Trilegal senior partners and Ghosh for comment.

According to Ghosh’s Trilegal firm profile:

Abhimanyu advises a wide range of Indian and multi-national clients on the infrastructure sector in relation to development of projects, mergers, demergers, acquisitions, and disputes. Abhimanyu also regularly advises Indian and foreign lenders in relation to their lendings in the projects and infrastructure sector in India. He has also appeared before electricity commissions and tribunals and provided advice on various issues pertaining specifically to the electricity sector.

Trilegal had made two rare lateral partner hires in recent months: Kannan Rahul in banking from JSA, and Nisha Kaur Uberoi from AZB & Partners.