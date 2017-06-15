Fast food chain Wow! Momo today said it has raised Rs 44 crore in Series B funding from venture capital firm Lighthouse Funds and angel investor group Indian Angel Network (IAN). The latest round of funding led by Lighthouse Funds, which invests in mid-market consumer-driven firms, values the company at Rs 230 crore, the Kolkata-based firm said in a statement. Besides, it also provided “a highly profitable” exit to the tune of Rs 10 crore to some of the IAN investors who decided to sell their shares partly/completely to Lighthouse, it added.

reported PTI.

Lighthouse Funds invested Rs 40 crore and India Angel Network invested 4 crore into the 115-pan-India-outlet-strong momo chain.

Khaitan & Co acted for Wow Momo Foods Pvt Ltd according to its press release, led by partner Arindam Sarkar , principal associate Suhana Islam , senior associate Prithwijit Gangopadhyay and associate Shourya Sengupta .

The team was also assisted with “specialist inputs” from partner Supratim Chakraborty . Due diligence drafted in principal associate Gaurav Dasgupta , principal associate Gautam Banerjee , associate Nikita Bhuwania and associate Aritri Roy Choudhury .

Direct tax principal associate Asim Choudhury and associate Rohan Poddar also advised.

Luthra & Luthra partner Amit Shetye acted for Lightspeed and the Indian Angel Network.