 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

Fast food chain Wow! Momo today said it has raised Rs 44 crore in Series B funding from venture capital firm Lighthouse Funds and angel investor group Indian Angel Network (IAN). The latest round of funding led by Lighthouse Funds, which invests in mid-market consumer-driven firms, values the company at Rs 230 crore, the Kolkata-based firm said in a statement. Besides, it also provided “a highly profitable” exit to the tune of Rs 10 crore to some of the IAN investors who decided to sell their shares partly/completely to Lighthouse, it added.

reported PTI.

Lighthouse Funds invested Rs 40 crore and India Angel Network invested 4 crore into the 115-pan-India-outlet-strong momo chain.

Khaitan & Co acted for Wow Momo Foods Pvt Ltd according to its press release, led by partner Arindam Sarkar, principal associate Suhana Islam, senior associate Prithwijit Gangopadhyay and associate Shourya Sengupta.

The team was also assisted with “specialist inputs” from partner Supratim Chakraborty. Due diligence drafted in principal associate Gaurav Dasgupta, principal associate Gautam Banerjee, associate Nikita Bhuwania and associate Aritri Roy Choudhury.

Direct tax principal associate Asim Choudhury and associate Rohan Poddar also advised.

Luthra & Luthra partner Amit Shetye acted for Lightspeed and the Indian Angel Network.

  Do you like LI? Please click here to support our work
 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in
Click to show 1 comment
at your own risk
(alt+shift+c)
By reading the comments you agree that they are the (often anonymous) personal views and opinions of readers, which may be biased and unreliable, and for which Legally India therefore has no liability. If you believe a comment is inappropriate, please click 'Report to LI' below the comment and we will review it as soon as practicable.
refresh Filter out low-rated comments. Show all comments. Sort chronologically
1
Show?
Like +0 Object -0 Guest 15 Jun 17, 14:07
I think you meant Amit "Shetye" from Luthra.
Reply Report to LI

refreshSort chronologically Filter out low-rated comments. Show all comments.