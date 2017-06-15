Fast food chain Wow! Momo today said it has raised Rs 44 crore in Series B funding from venture capital firm Lighthouse Funds and angel investor group Indian Angel Network (IAN). The latest round of funding led by Lighthouse Funds, which invests in mid-market consumer-driven firms, values the company at Rs 230 crore, the Kolkata-based firm said in a statement. Besides, it also provided “a highly profitable” exit to the tune of Rs 10 crore to some of the IAN investors who decided to sell their shares partly/completely to Lighthouse, it added.
Lighthouse Funds invested Rs 40 crore and India Angel Network invested 4 crore into the 115-pan-India-outlet-strong momo chain.
