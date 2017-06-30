K Law has hired Kumar Abhishek Singh from Mumbai-based chambers Venky’s Chambers as an partner dealing with shipping, oil and gas, international trade and the defense of economic crimes.

Venky's chambers was headed by the late senior advocate S Venkiteswaran who was a specialist in maritime law.

Singh had worked there after in 2009 graduating from Bharati Vidyapeeth's New Law College and completing a 2010 LLM from Tulane University Law School.

K Law managing partner Naina Krishna Murthy said in a statement that Singh's “area of practice enhance our vision of a full service law firm”.