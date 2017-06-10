Sivaramakrishnan + 3 other partners leave Juris Corp

Juris Corp has issued a press release announcing the resignation of four partners - Veena Sivaramakrishnan, Sandeep Mahapatra, Debanjan Banerjee and Abhinav Surana.

The firm’s founder H Jayesh commented in the statement: “Sandeep & Veena have been an integral part of the firm for many years. It has been immense pleasure working with them and with Debanjan and Abhinav. I thank all of them for all their invaluable contributions and wish them all the very best in their future endeavours.”

Veena Sivaramakrishnan - a 2004 Nalsar Hyderabad graduate who had begun her career at JurisCorp, returning in 2009 as a partner after nearly three years at ICICI Bank - commented in the release: “Juris Corp, and Jayesh in particular, have given me the opportunity, space and platform to grow as a professional and develop as a person. The faith reposed in me by the clients across the globe and colleagues, teammates and friends in the industry and outside is something that I am grateful for.”

We have not yet confirmed the four’s future plans, but have reached out to Sivaramakrishnan for comment.

According to the press release, Juris Corp having started as a “boutique banking & finance” firm in 2000, has “over the years grown its practice multiple-folds” and “the past few years have seen it grow its litigation, M&A, private equity, corporate commercial, real estate, start-up and fintech practices”.

The statement added:

Juris Corp had an exciting 2016-17 with revenue growth being highest in the last 6 years. This is due to the strategic growth initiatives undertaken at the Firm in the past couple of years. “The journey in the past two years has been very exhilarating and we will now be building upon it in the coming years with further reorientation,” added Jayesh H.

That’s in part true: the firm had promoted two in March 2015 to take the partnership to seven in size, made a few lateral hires including opening an office in Bangalore with former Fox Mandal Bangalore partner Debanjan Bannerjee, promoted one in February 2016, and promoted two in January of this year.

However, not counting the four exits now announced, that is not the entire story, with part of the headcount gains having been reversed with two lateral hires leaving a short while after they joined - in January 2017 partner Jeet Sen Gupta returned to Economic Laws Practice (ELP), one year ago, partner Aninda Pal joined HSA Advocates, partner Detty Davis went in-house.