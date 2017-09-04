Sumit Sinha jumps from JSA partnership to DMD partnership

J Sagar Associates (JSA) newly promoted partner Sumit Sinha left the firm to join DMD Advocates as a partner in its corporate team in Delhi.

JSA had promoted Sinha to salaried partner level, alongside 10 other principal associates who also made salaried partner, in April 2017.

A Symbiosis Pune 2006 alumnus, Sinha worked at Trilegal, Amarchand Mangaldas and again at Trilegal before joining JSA as a senior associate in 2013.

Sinha’s experience is of more than 11 years in private equity and venture capital, mergers and acquisitions and general corporate advisory, specifically in joint ventures, exits and sales, and providing overall transaction support, according to DMD's press release.

DMD senior partner and head of the corporate practice Rashi Dhir commented in the release: “Sumit has impressive expertise and experience in corporate and transactional work. I welcome him on-board and look forward to working with him closely.”

DMD recently also added S&R counsel Lynn Pereira as partner and promoted its principal associate Sachit Jolly to partnership.