Scoop By Kian Ganz Wednesday, 17 May 2017 12:50

Tirthankar Datta makes jump from PA to partnership and JSA

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas principal associate Tirthankar Datta will join J Sagar Associates (JSA) some time next month as a retained partner in its banking team, we understand from sources.

He will be joining in the team of Aashit Shah, who was promoted to JSA’s equity partnership in 2012.

Datta, who is 2008 NUJS Kolkata graduate, began his career at Luthra & Luthra, joining Amarchand Mangaldas, as it then was, in Mumbai in 2009.

He was promoted to principal associate at Amarchand in 2014.

Cyril Amarchand managing partner Cyril Shroff said: “We wish him well.”

We have reached out for comment to Datta and JSA.