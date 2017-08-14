Trilegal has voted for J Sagar Associates (JSA) Mumbai banking and finance partner Kannan Rahul to join the firm’s partnership.

In a press release by Trilegal on Friday, Mumbai-based corporate head Nishant Parikh commented: “Kannan brings a wealth of experience in banking and finance, and is widely regarded for the quality of his work and advice. Kannan will add more strength to Trilegal’s leading banking and finance practice.”

Rahul had been promoted from of counsel to salaried partner at JSA in 2015, shortly after having joined from ICICI Bank where he was the South East Asia and North Asia corporate group's head of legal in Hong Kong, after some time with the bank in Mumbai.

He is an NLSIU Bangalore graduate and specialiess in international banking, project finance, trade finance, general corporate lending, bond issuances and restructuring.

Trilegal also recently landed a scoop in hiring competition partner Nisha Kaur Uberoi from AZB & Partners.