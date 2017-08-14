 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

Trilegal has voted for J Sagar Associates (JSA) Mumbai banking and finance partner Kannan Rahul to join the firm’s partnership.

In a press release by Trilegal on Friday, Mumbai-based corporate head Nishant Parikh commented: “Kannan brings a wealth of experience in banking and finance, and is widely regarded for the quality of his work and advice. Kannan will add more strength to Trilegal’s leading banking and finance practice.”

Rahul had been promoted from of counsel to salaried partner at JSA in 2015, shortly after having joined from ICICI Bank where he was the South East Asia and North Asia corporate group's head of legal in Hong Kong, after some time with the bank in Mumbai.

He is an NLSIU Bangalore graduate and specialiess in international banking, project finance, trade finance, general corporate lending, bond issuances and restructuring.

Trilegal also recently landed a scoop in hiring competition partner Nisha Kaur Uberoi from AZB & Partners.

After two blockbuster hires in Bhakta and Nisha, this signals a return to the mean for Try legal. A non descript hire without any market standing or deal experience to bolster a practice without a face to it makes very little sense!
Haters gonna hate
Why are you getting so offended! Did he take away your employment? He is a brilliant guy.
Typo for "specialises"
Who else?
specialiess in international banking?
What about the counsel and SA in the team?
A star hire would have been someone like Sonali from TTA. There are simply no good banking lawyers anymore. As an aside, is Rahul going to Delhi, isn't Ameya running a banking practice here in Mumbai.
Happy Birthday Kannan!
Bol tooh detey bhai jaa rehe hoo...
