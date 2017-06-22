Zubin Mehta steps up from AZB to partnership at Veritas

Veritas Legal has snapped up AZB & Partners Mumbai senior associate Zubin Mehta at a fixed income partner (a level equivalent to salaried partner at other firms).

Mehta is a 2005 ILS Pune graduate, having begun his career at Dave Girish & Co, after which he moved to AZB in 2007. He left AZB last month.

Mehta specialises in banking and finance work, with a particular focus on the fintech space and some aviation finance.

Veritas founder Abhijit Joshi - who was the former CEO at AZB - confirmed Mehta’s joining but declined to comment further.

Veritas now has three equity partners and three fixed income partners, with Mehta.

AZB Mumbai managing partner Zia Mody said she wished him “all the very best”.

We have also reached out to Mehta for comment.