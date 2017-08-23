GNLU Gandhinagar registered another set of points in the penultimate moot of the MPL VII and has won its first ever MPL victory in what was clearly the most competitive MPL season in the history of all MPL seasons.
After another dry spell, the 7th edition of the Mooting Premiere League finally officially has a winner! Gujarat’s GNLU Gandhinagar fought relentlessly throughout this season, holding on to its 13-week long domination over the MPL tables to finally win it.
With this victory, GNLU joins NLSIU Bangalore, Nalsar Hyderabad and NLU Jodhpur to become the 4th Indian law school to win the MPL crown in this eventh season of the MPL.
The Final Nail in the Coffin and ELSA WTO Closure
After having won the Asia Pacific Rounds of the ELSA WTO Moot, GNLU Gandhinagar broke into the Quarter-Finals at the world rounds of the toughest international trade law moot, with their speaker Rushal Shah winning the best speaker citation. The other Indian team at the moot, NLU Jodhpur could not proceed beyond the preliminary rounds. The GNLU team comprised of Rushal Shah, Meera Manoj, Ishan Javid and Surabhi Saboo.
Points awarded at ELSA WTO World Rounds 2017:
Best Speaker: 8 Points (GNLU)
IMLAM and Nalsar’s Valiant Last Effort
Post GNLU’s ELSA performance, for Nalsar Hyderabad to win the MPL VII crown, the International Maritime Law Arbitration Moot 2017 was a make or break moot. While the Nalsar team broke 5th into the Quarter-Finals of the moot, they lost the round to eventual winners, National University of Singapore. No other Indian team could break post the preliminary rounds or win an MPL recognized individual/team citation.
Final call for feedback, recounts, etc
Before we dedicate an entire story to our coveted MPL VII winner - GNLU Gandhinagar, the last set of feedback is invited from all our mooting enthusiasts. Please do get back to us on or if you find any errors in our MPL reporting. Additionally, a final call is invited for the results of the 7th SLCU National Moot Court Competition 2016. So for #OLT stay tuned to read the ultimate MPL VII table analysis.
MPL 7 near final season standings
|Rank
|College
|Total
MPL
points
|Itemisation of MPL points
|ELSA World Rounds (T4)
|Pts
|ICC World Rounds (T2)
|Pts
|NLSTIAM (T4)
|Pts
|1
|GNLU Gandhinagar
|235
|ELSA World Rounds (T4): Best Speaker (8) | ICC World Rounds (T2): Best Defense Counsel-Oralist (20) | Manfred Lachs Asia Pacific (T2): Semi-Finalist (15); Hon'ble Speaker Mention (5); Hon'ble Best Speaker Mention (5) | Nani Palkhivala (T4): Runners-Up (8) | Stetson International Rounds (T2): Winner (30); 2nd Best Speaker (5); Best Speaker (Finals) (5) | CLEA International Rounds (T2): Runners-Up (25) | JGLS Tech Law Moot (T5): Runners-Up (5); Best Memorial (5) | NLUO Maritime (T5): Winner (10) | ICC Indian Rounds (T3): 2nd Runners-Up (Semi-Finalist Equivalent) (5) | Frankfurt Moot (T5): Runners-Up (5) | ELSA WTO (Asia PAcific) (T5): Winner (10); Best Speaker (Finals) | NUJS-HSF (T4): Runners-Up (8); Best Speaker (8) | ULC Moot (T5): Best Researcher (5) | CLEA (T5): Winner (10) | DMH 2017 (T2): Semi-Finalist (15) | GIMC 2017 (T4): Organiser (2) | Pro Bono Enviro: Best Speaker (5) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Semi-Finalist (5) | BR Sawhney (T4): Best Speaker (8) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Organizer (1) |
|Best Speaker (8)
|8
|Best Defense Counsel-Oralist (20)
|20
|2
|Nalsar Hyderabad
|205
|Manfred Lachs Asia Pacific (T2): Best Speaker (20); Hon'ble Speaker Mention (5) | Jessup (T1): 60th Best Speaker (10); 7th Best Memorial (10) | Vis East (T1): Runners-Up (35); Hon'ble Mention for Claimant Memo (10); Hon'ble Mention for Speaker (10) | BCI Moot (T3): Runners-Up (10) | NLUO Maritime (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Runners-Up (8) | R K Tankha (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | GIMC 2017 (T4): Winner (15); Best Researcher (8) | Jessup India Rounds (T3): Semi-Finalist (5) | FDI Moot (Int'l Rounds) (T5): 3rd Best Team (3); Best Speaker (5); Hon'ble Speaker Mention (3) | Rivzi Moot (T5): Winner (10) | Pro Bono Enviro: Winner (10); Best Memorial (5) | Oxford Price Media (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Best Memorial (10) | BR Sawhney (T4): Organizer (2) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Best researcher (5) |
|3
|NLSIU Bangalore
|199
|ICC World Rounds (T2): Semi-Finalist (15); Best Defence Counsel Team (5) | NLSTIAM (T4): Organiser (2) | Manfred Lachs Asia Pacific (T2): Winner (30); Best Speaker (Finals) (5); Best Memorial (20); Honb'le Speaker Mention (5); Hon'ble Speaker Mention (5) | Oxford Price (T2): Hon'ble Speaker Mention (5); Hon'ble Speaker Mention (5) | Vis Vienna (T1): Hon'ble Mention for Best Respondent Memorial (10); Hon'ble Best Speaker Mention (10) | Vis East (T1): Hon'ble Speaker Mention (10) | JGLS Tech Law Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | NLUO Maritime (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | ICC Indian Rounds (T3): Runners-Up (10) | Red Cross (T2): Hon'ble Mention for 3rd Best Written Submission (5) | ELSA WTO (Asia PAcific) (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best Speaker (5) | CLEA (T5): Best Memorial (5) | K K Luthra Moot (T4): Best Memorial (8) | Oxford Price Media (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Winner (20) | Henry Dunant (T3): Runner-up (10) |
|Semi-Finalist (15); Best Defence Counsel Team (5)
|20
|Organiser (2)
|2
|4
|NUJS Kolkata
|150
|NLSTIAM (T4): Winner (15) | Leiden Sarin (T5): Runners-Up (5); Best Memorial Applicant (5); Best Memorial Respondent (5) | Vis East (T1): Winner (40) | Oxford IPR (T5): 2nd Best Written Submission (3) | HNMCC (T5): Winner (10) | RML-SCC (T5): Runners-Up (5) | NUJS-HSF (T4): Organizer (2) | DMH 2017 (T2): Best Researcher (20) | Jessup India Rounds (T3): Best Speaker (10) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Best Speaker (10) | Oxford Price Media (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Best Speaker (10); Semi-Finals (5) | MC Chagla (T5): Best speaker (5) |
|Winner (15)
|15
|5
|NLIU Bhopal
|142
|NLSTIAM (T4): Semi-Finalist (4); Best Claimant Memorial (8) | Jessup (T1): Quarter-Finalist (20); 54th Best Speaker (10) | Vis Vienna (T1): Octa-Finalist (15); Hon'ble Speaker Mention (10) | Vis East (T1): Hon'ble Mention for Claimant Memorial (10) | RGNUL Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | NUJS-HSF (T4): Winner (15) | R K Tankha (T5): Organiser (1) | Jessup India Rounds (T3): Semi-Finalist (5); Best Memorial (10) | FDI Moot (Int'l Rounds) (T5): 3rd Best Claimant Memorial (3) | Oxford Price Media (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Runners-Up (10) | BR Sawhney (T4): Runners-up (8) | Amity International (T5): Runners-Up (5); Best Memorial (5) |
|Semi-Finalist (4); Best Claimant Memorial (8)
|12
|6
|NLU Delhi
|138
|ICC World Rounds (T2): 3rd Best Victim's Counsel Team (5) | NLSTIAM (T4): Best Respondent Memorial (8) | Vis Vienna (T1): Hon'ble Mention for Best Respondent Memorial (10); Hon'ble Best Speaker Mention (10); Hon'ble Best Speaker Mention (10) | Vis East (T1): Octa-Finalist (15); Hon'ble Mention for Claimant Memorial (10); Hon'ble Speaker Mention (10) | JGLS Tech Law Moot (T5): Winner (10); | ICC Indian Rounds (T3): Winner (20); Best Speaker (10); Best Memorial (10) | NUJS-HSF (T4): Best Memorial (8) | Oxford Price Media (South Asia Rounds) (T3): Organizer (2) |
|3rd Best Victim's Counsel Team (5)
|5
|Best Respondent Memorial (8)
|8
|7
|Symbiosis Law School Pune
|131
|RGNUL Moot (T5): Winner (10); Best Researcher (5) | HNMCC (T5): Best Memorial (5); Best Researcher (5) | Surana Corp (T5): Winner (15) | RML-SCC (T5): Best Speaker (5) | NUJS-HSF (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | Amity National (T4): Winner (15) | Raj Anand Moot (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | R K Tankha (T5): Winner (10) | DMH 2017 (T2): Best Memorial (20) | GIMC 2017 (T4): Semi-Finalist (4); Best Memorial (8) | Jessup India Rounds (T3): Runners-Up (10) | K K Luthra Moot (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | BR Sawhney (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | MC Chagla (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) |
|8
|NLU Jodhpur
|120
|Manfred Lachs Asia Pacific (T2): Semi-Finalist (15); Hon'ble Speaker Mention (5) | Vis Vienna (T1): Hon'ble Speaker Mention (10) | Stetson International Rounds (T2): Semi-Finalist (15); 6th and 5th Best Speaker (5+5) | NLUO Maritime (T5): Best Memorial (5) | ELSA WTO (Asia PAcific) (T5): Runners-Up (5); Best Respondent Memorial (5) | NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Organizer (2) | DMH 2017 (T2): Runners-Up (25) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Winners (20) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Semi-Finalists (3) |
|9
|RGNUL Patiala
|93
|Vis East (T1): Hon'ble Mention for Respondent Memorial (10) | RGNUL Moot (T5): Organiser (1) | NLUO Maritime (T5): Runners-Up (5) | HNMCC (T5): Runners-Up (5) | RML-SCC (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Best Researcher (8) | ULC Moot (T5): Winner (10) | Raj Anand Moot (T4): Winner (15) | Rivzi Moot (T5): Best Researcher (5) | K K Luthra Moot (T4): Runners-Up (8) | BR Sawhney (T4): Winner (15); Best Memorial (8) |
|10
|NLU Orissa
|90
|Jessup (T1): Semi-Finalist (25); 19th Best Speaker (10); 60th Best Speaker (10) | NLUO Maritime (T5): Organiser (1) | Surana Corp (T5): Best Memorial (8) | Amity National (T4): Best Researcher (8) | R K Tankha (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best Memorial (5) | Jessup India Rounds (T3): Winners (20) |
|11
|JGLS, Sonepat
|71
|Vis Vienna (T1): Runners-Up (35); Hon'ble Mention for Best Speaker (10) | Vis East (T1): 3rd Best Oralist (10); Octafinalist (15) | JGLS Tech Law Moot (T5): Organiser (1) |
|12
|GLC Mumbai
|65
|JGLS Tech Law Moot (T5): Best Speaker (5) | Surana Corp (T5): Runners-Up (8) | Raj Anand Moot (T4): Best Memorial (8) | DMH 2017 (T2): Organiser (2) | GIMC 2017 (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | Rivzi Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best speaker (5) | MC Chagla (T5): Win (10); Best Memo (5) | Henry Dunant (T3): Best Speaker (10) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Best Speaker (5) |
|13
|SLCU Bangalore
|57
|JGLS Tech Law Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | HNMCC (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | RML-SCC (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | DMH 2017 (T2): Winner (30) | Pro Bono Enviro: Runners-Up (5) | MC Chagla (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best Researcher (5) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Runner-up (5) |
|14
|ILS Pune
|50
|NLSTIAM (T4): Runners-Up (8) | Stetson International Rounds (T2): 4th Best Speaker (5) | NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Winner (15): Best Memorial (8) | NUJS-HSF (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | ULC Moot (T5): Runners-Up (5) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Semi-Finalist (5) |
|Runners-Up (8)
|8
|15
|Symbiosis Noida
|45
|Stetson International Rounds (T2): 2nd Best Memorial (5) | RGNUL Moot (T5): Best Speaker (5) | Surana Corp (T5): Semi-Finalist (4) | Raj Anand Moot (T4): Runners-Up (8); Best Speaker (8) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Runners-Up (10) | MC Chagla (T5): Runner-up (5) |
|16
|Amity Law School Delhi
|44
|Vis East (T1): Octa-finalist (15) | BCI Moot (T3): Semi-Finalist (5) | NLUO Maritime (T5): Best Speaker (5) | ELSA WTO (Asia PAcific) (T5): Best Written Submission (5) | Amity National (T4): Organizer (2) | R K Tankha (T5): Runners-Up (5); Best Speaker (5) | Jessup India Rounds (T3): Organiser (2) |
|17
|ILNU Ahmedabad
|37
|NLSTIAM (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | Nani Palkhivala (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | Surana Corp (T5): Semi-Finalist (4) | Amity National (T4): Runners-Up (8); Best Memorial (8) | BR Sawhney (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | Henry Dunant (T3): Joint Best Memorial (5) |
|Semi-Finalist (4)
|4
|18
|CNLU Patna
|35
|BCI Moot (T3): Best Memorial (10) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Best Memo (10) | Amity International (T5): Winner (10); Best Researcher (5) |
|19
|George Washington University Law School
|31
|GIMC 2017 (T4): Runners-Up (8); Best Speaker (8) | K K Luthra Moot (T4): Winner (15) |
|20
|SVKM's NMIMS Mumbai
|28
|Nani Palkhivala (T4): Winner (15); Best Speaker (8) | Amity International (T5): Best Speaker (5) |
|21
|UILS Chandigarh
|25
|Henry Dunant (T3): Win (20); Joint Best Memorial (5) |
|22
|UPES Dehradun
|23
|Surana Corp (T5): Best Speaker (8) | CLEA (T5): Runners-Up (5) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Win (10), |
|23
|KIIT Law School, Bhubaneswar
|20
|BCI Moot (T3): Winner (20) |
|24
|DSNLU Vizag
|19
|BCI Moot (T3): Best Speaker (10) | RML-SCC (T5): Best Memorial (5) | NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) |
|25
|NUALS Kochi
|18
|RGNUL Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best Memorial (5) | RML-SCC (T5): Winner (10) |
|26
|NUSRL Ranchi
|16
|ULC Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best Speaker (5) | K K Luthra Moot (T4): Best Speaker (8) |
|27
|University of Law and Legal Studies, GGS Indraprastha University
|13
|Nani Palkhivala (T4): Best Researcher (8) | HNMCC (T5): Best Speaker (5) |
|28
|RMLNLU Lukcnow
|12
|HNMCC (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | RML-SCC (T5): Organiser (1) | GNLU Securities Moot (T5): Best written submission (5); Semi-Finalists (3) |
|29
|CLC, DU
|12
|Nani Palkhivala (T4): Semi-Finalist (4); Best Memorial (8) |
|30
|MNLU Mumbai
|10
|Henry Dunant (T3): Best Memorial (10) |
|31
|Amity Law School Noida
|9
|NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Best Speaker (8) | Amity International (T5): Organizer (1) |
|32
|Karnataka State University Law School
|8
|Pro Bono Enviro: Semi-Finalist (3); Best Researcher (5) |
|33
|Kerala Law Academy
|8
|ULC Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3); Best Memorial (5) |
|34
|VIT School of Law, Chennai
|8
|Amity National (T4): Best Speaker (8) |
|35
|HNLU Raipur
|7
|HNMCC (T5): Organizer (1) | Rivzi Moot (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) | Pro Bono Enviro: Semi-Finalist (3) |
|36
|Jamia Milia Islamia Law School
|5
|Rivzi Moot (T5): Runners-Up (5) |
|37
|Modi University, Rajasthan
|5
|CLEA (T5): Best Speaker (5) |
|38
|SOEL Chennai
|5
|Amity National (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) | Pro Bono Enviro: Organizer (1) |
|39
|AIL Mohali
|5
|RGNUL Moot (T5): Runners-Up (5) |
|40
|ICFAI Dehradun
|5
|BCI Moot (T3): Semi-Finalist (5) |
|41
|DES's Shri Navalmal Firodia Law College
|4
|K K Luthra Moot (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) |
|42
|Llyod Law College
|4
|Amity National (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) |
|43
|Law Centre-I Faculty of Law, DU
|4
|NLUJ Antitrust (T4): Semi-Finalist (4) |
|44
|ULC Bangalore
|4
|ULC Moot (T5): Organizer (1) | CLEA (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) |
|45
|Sastra School of Law Thanjavur
|4
|Nani Palkhivala (T4): Organiser (2) | Stetson India Rounds (T3): Organizer (2) |
|46
|NLUJAA Assam
|3
|CLEA (T5): Semi-Finalist (3) |
|47
|ICFAI Hyderabad
|2
|BCI Moot (T3): Organiser (2) |
|48
|Rizvi Law College, Mumbai
|1
|Rivzi Moot (T5): Organizer (1) |
|49
|VELS Chennai
|1
|CLEA (T5): Organiser (1) |
|50
|JSS Law College, Mysore
|1
|Surana Corp (T5): Organiser (1) |