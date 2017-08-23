An estimated 8 minute read...

GNLU Gandhinagar registered another set of points in the penultimate moot of the MPL VII and has won its first ever MPL victory in what was clearly the most competitive MPL season in the history of all MPL seasons.

After another dry spell, the 7th edition of the Mooting Premiere League finally officially has a winner! Gujarat’s GNLU Gandhinagar fought relentlessly throughout this season, holding on to its 13-week long domination over the MPL tables to finally win it.

With this victory, GNLU joins NLSIU Bangalore, Nalsar Hyderabad and NLU Jodhpur to become the 4th Indian law school to win the MPL crown in this eventh season of the MPL.

The Final Nail in the Coffin and ELSA WTO Closure

After having won the Asia Pacific Rounds of the ELSA WTO Moot, GNLU Gandhinagar broke into the Quarter-Finals at the world rounds of the toughest international trade law moot, with their speaker Rushal Shah winning the best speaker citation. The other Indian team at the moot, NLU Jodhpur could not proceed beyond the preliminary rounds. The GNLU team comprised of Rushal Shah, Meera Manoj, Ishan Javid and Surabhi Saboo.

Points awarded at ELSA WTO World Rounds 2017:

Best Speaker: 8 Points (GNLU)

IMLAM and Nalsar’s Valiant Last Effort

Post GNLU’s ELSA performance, for Nalsar Hyderabad to win the MPL VII crown, the International Maritime Law Arbitration Moot 2017 was a make or break moot. While the Nalsar team broke 5th into the Quarter-Finals of the moot, they lost the round to eventual winners, National University of Singapore. No other Indian team could break post the preliminary rounds or win an MPL recognized individual/team citation.

Final call for feedback, recounts, etc

Before we dedicate an entire story to our coveted MPL VII winner - GNLU Gandhinagar, the last set of feedback is invited from all our mooting enthusiasts. Please do get back to us on or if you find any errors in our MPL reporting. Additionally, a final call is invited for the results of the 7th SLCU National Moot Court Competition 2016. So for #OLT stay tuned to read the ultimate MPL VII table analysis.

MPL 7 near final season standings