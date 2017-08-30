NLS 99 alum Gopi Krishnan is WNS Global new general counsel

Former Infosys deputy general counsel (GC) and NLSIU Bangalore 1999 alumnus Gopi Krishnan, who had been acting as Infosys’ global GC since January 2017, joined WNS Global Services as group GC in June.

WNS provides business process management and outsourcing (BPO) solutions for more than 200 companies worldwide across a wide spectrum of industries. It is headquartered in Mumbai.

Krishnan was filling in for Infosys’ San Francisco-based GC David Kennedy, who had left the global IT major on 31 December 2016 by mutual agreement with a severance payment of $868,250.

But in June Infosys added former Wipro GC Inderpreet Sawhney to replace Kennedy as GC.

Krishnan had started his career at IBM India where he was the GC for the India and South Asia region when he left the company in December 2013. He was with Infosys since 2014.

We have reached out to him for comment.