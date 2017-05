By Legally India Monday, 15 May 2017 17:17

“Media baron Subash Chandra-led Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has decided to acquire an 80% stake in tech startup Margo Networks Pvt. Ltd for Rs 75 crore ($11.5 million),” reported VC Circle.

IndusLaw partner Anupam Prasad and associates Priyank Nanavaty and Anindita Ganguly acted for Zee.