Swanky new Indus Delhi office

IndusLaw has moved from its Noida office to Delhi, to work out of a space that can accommodate 80 people, with an area of around 9,000 sq ft.

The new office is on the 2nd floor of The Mira Corporate Suites in Delhi’s Mathura Road.

Indus, which also has offices in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bangalore, was functioning in the national capital out of a residential building in Noida that could accommodate 30 lawyers since its inception in 2000, explained Indus partner Gaurav Dani.

The firm had added an office in Gurgaon for the ease of its fee earners residing in Gurgaon, late last year, in addition to the Noida office. It has now shut down in Gurgaon.

Dani commented: “Currently, everything is merged into The Mira. This is a large facility and in the current phase of our growth we thought it will be better for everyone to work out of one office. The current location also addresses the needs of our growing litigation practice.”

The firm now has 45 lawyers, including 7 partners in Delhi and 22 partners across cities and, according to its press release, over 100 associates.

Indus senior partner Avimukt Dar commented in the release: “Our move to a larger office with enhanced infrastructure and improved accessibility reflects the team’s steady expansion across multiple practice areas. We believe that our new facility will help us deliver premium quality services with a high energy work ethic. We would like to thank all our clients for their continued support and encouragement and look forward to advising them from our new location.”