VPC GmbH has acquired 50% controlling stake in Encotec Energy (India) Pvt. Ltd for an approximate value of Rs. 14.43 crores (€2 million). Encotec offers operation management for power plants, supply of photovoltaic systems and trading of Chinese power plant spare parts.

IndusLaw New Delhi partner Avimukt Dar and team represented and acted for VPC GmbH.

Lis Partners Bikash Mohanty and Ajay Goyal and AK & Partners Delhi-based partner Anuroop Omkar , and Kritika Krishnamurthy, together represented Encotec Energy.

Approximately 700 employees are working for Encotec and the company has revenues of Euros 6m per year. kThe portfolio of VPC and Encotec overlap only a little.

Through the deal, VPC will get access to the Indian, Southeast Asian and African market by the cooperation with Encotec. In addition, VPC receives references in the operation and maintenance field from Encotec and will qualify for larger, long-term operation and maintenance tenders.