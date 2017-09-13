M Arun Kumar leaves K Law, joins Indus partnership

IndusLaw added former K Law associate partner M Arun Kumar as a partner in its Hyderabad office, to bolster the firm's local real estate and infrastructure practice.

A Symbiosis Pune 2006 alumnus, Kumar had stints with PwC, HSA Advocates and Link Legal India Law Services before joining K Law in April 2015. He left the firm in July 2017.

His experience spans infrastructure and real estate including acquisitions, divestments and joint ventures in that space, and he also has significant experience in renewable energy and in core infrastructure and construction projects, according to Indus' press release.

Kumar has been advising clients in sectors such as airports, ports, highways, urban infrastructure, special economic zones, renewable energy, leisure and hospitality, real estate development, media, information technology and education, added the release.

Indus senior partner Suneeth Katarki commented in the release: "Real estate is always an active area of practice in Hyderabad. Coupled with the new initiatives taken by the Andhra Government towards infrastructure means that real estate and infrastructure will see significant growth in this region. The addition of Arun Kumar will now position us better than most law firms locally to serve clients in the real estate and infrastructure space."

The firm now has 23 partners and over 100 lawyers across its four offices. Deepak Chowdhury was the last to join the Hyderabad office as partner, prior to Kumar.