Synbiosis '06 alum leaves HSA associate partnership for Indialaw partnership

Indialaw added former HSA Advocates associate partner Sumedha Dutta as a partner in Delhi to build its corporate M&A practice.

Dutta, a Symbiosis Pune 2006 alumnus, joined HSA in February 2007 and was promoted to associate partner at the firm in March 2014. She went independent in November 2016.

Dutta will head the firm's corporate M&A practice in Delhi as a fresh venture for the firm which was more disputes-focused in the city, explained Mumbai partner Shiju P Veetil.

Veetil told us that managing partner KP Sreejith first started the firm as Sreejith & Law. practicing in the Bombay high court, and then changed the name to Indialaw in 1998, but it was mostly a litigation firm until he joined in 2013 and the firm began diversifying to non-litigation mandates in real estate, corporate and other areas.

Currently all corporate mandates of the firm are with its two Mumbai offices which have more than half of the firm's lawyer strength.

The firm has opened offices in Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Pune in the last three years and now has seven partners and 150 lawyers across offices.

In Delhi other than Dutta, Indialaw has senior partner PV Dinesh and a partner Sanshita D Sensarma.