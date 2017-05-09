“Kia Motors, a minority-owned subsidiary of Korean auto major Hyundai Motor Company, is likely to set up a manufacturing facilty in Andhra Pradesh with an investment worth Rs 10,300 crore. The car manufacturing facility, a first for Andhra Pradesh, will involve two phases with a cumulative investment of $1.6 billion, or Rs 10,300 crore, with first phase of investment amounting to about Rs 6,000 crore,” reported the Hindustan Times.
