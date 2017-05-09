 Email  Facebook  Tweet  Linked-in  Comment

“Kia Motors, a minority-owned subsidiary of Korean auto major Hyundai Motor Company, is likely to set up a manufacturing facilty in Andhra Pradesh with an investment worth Rs 10,300 crore. The car manufacturing facility, a first for Andhra Pradesh, will involve two phases with a cumulative investment of $1.6 billion, or Rs 10,300 crore, with first phase of investment amounting to about Rs 6,000 crore,” reported the Hindustan Times.

Ashurst Hong Kong partner John Kim, senior associates Woojung Kim and Huiyeon Kim and associate David Yun acted for Kia as international advisers.

Indian Law Partners (ILP) partner Gopika Pant, counsel Vineet Gupta and associates Kishlay Pandey and Abhimanyu Kaul acted for Kia as its Indian transactional legal advisers.

IPN Associates Chennai partner TM Kumar and G Guru Prasath and Delhi associate Abhishek Pandey acted as the local advisors to Kia in Andhra Pradesh.

