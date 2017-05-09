“Kia Motors, a minority-owned subsidiary of Korean auto major Hyundai Motor Company, is likely to set up a manufacturing facilty in Andhra Pradesh with an investment worth Rs 10,300 crore. The car manufacturing facility, a first for Andhra Pradesh, will involve two phases with a cumulative investment of $1.6 billion, or Rs 10,300 crore, with first phase of investment amounting to about Rs 6,000 crore,” reported the Hindustan Times.

Ashurst Hong Kong partner John Kim , senior associates Woojung Kim and Huiyeon Kim and associate David Yun acted for Kia as international advisers.

Indian Law Partners (ILP) partner Gopika Pant , counsel Vineet Gupta and associates Kishlay Pandey and Abhimanyu Kaul acted for Kia as its Indian transactional legal advisers.