IDEX Legal announced the winners of the sixth annual IDEX Legal Awards held in Mumbai at The St. Regis Hotel on April 21st.
Attended by over 250 senior lawyers from in-house and law firms, the awards night was a stand out celebratory affair for the legal community in India.
The IDEX Legal Awards rewards best practice and celebrates excellence amongst in-house counsel and law firms whilst operating in a turbulent business environment. The ILAs is recognised for its unstinting impartiality with awards earned by sheer demonstration of hard work over the course of year as judged by one of the finest jury panels in the region who look to honouring meritocracy and quality above all else making it the the most coveted and bona fide awards in the industry and one of the toughest to win anywhere.
With 19 categories across in-house and law firms along with 3 jury nominated categories, the awards saw record-breaking entries with almost 200 submissions from in-house counsel and law firms doubling the previous years entries.
This year our jury panel led by jury chairman Mysore Prasanna alongside Abhijit Mukopadhyay Anubhav Kapoor, Anupam Sharan, Jonathan Middleburgh, Murali Neelakantan, Navneet Hrishikesan, Nick Jarett-Kerr, Pramod Rao, Rajeev Uberoi, Umakanth Varottil and Valerie Bowles ,had their toughest time separating the entries as the submissions were of the highest quality ever and at times there was little to split the winners.
It was a hattrick for Khaitan & Co who bagged three major awards, M&A Law Firm of the Year, Best Law Firm to Work for and Law Firm of the Year. General Counsel of the Year saw a tie between Sameer Chugh, Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Gopal Naik, Aditya Birla Retail Ltd;
Lakshika Joshi won the jury nominated WILL Power of The Year; Zia Mody bagged the Managing Partner Award; IDFC won the Best Large In-house Department category; TRA won both Social Impact and Best Start-Up Law Firm; Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas went home with two coveted awards, Capital Markets Firm of the Year and joint winners with Khaitan & Co for Law Firm of the Year and the jury honoured Justice Sri Krishna the Icon of the Year award for his lifetime dedication to the cause of the legal fraternity in India.
Building on our charity initiative, IDEX continued their partnership with legal charity IDIA and raised donations to the tune of almost 10 lacs through a fundraising dinner which will go to to empowering underprivileged students through legal education. Auction items included a bat signed by M.S. Dhoni, holiday package to Maldives Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi sponsored by Goomo, Sketches by Justice Prabha Sridevan, Mr. Prem Panicker’s one-on-one writing session and Ricky Pointing’s signed autobiography.
2017 IDEX Legal Awards Winners:
IN-HOUSE CATEGORIES:
Next Gen In-house Lawyer of the Year
Winner: Nagarjun Matangi, Hewlett Packard Enterprise India Pvt. Ltd.
Legal Department of the Year- Small (Team size< 25)
Winner: Dell
Legal Department of the Year- Mid Large (Team Size>25)
Winner: IDFC Bank Ltd.
Corporate M&A Team of the Year
Winner: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Best In-House Legal Department to Work for
Winner: Siemens Ltd.
General Counsel of the Year
Winners (tie): Sameer Chugh, Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Gopal Naik, Aditya Birla Retail Ltd.
LAW FIRM CATEGORIES:
Corporate Communications Team of the Year
Winner: Trilegal
Social Impact Initiative of the Year
Winner: TRA
India Desk of the Year
Winner: Squire Patton Boggs
Dispute Management Lawyer of the Year
Winner: Sitesh Mukherjee, Trilegal
Partner of the Year
Winners(tie): Raghubir Menon, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co and Yogesh Singh, Trilegal
Managing Partner of the Year
Winner: Zia Mody, AZB Partners
Start-up Law Firm of the Year:
Winner: TRA Law
TMT Law Firm of the Year
Winner: IndusLaw
Capital Markets Firm of the Year
Winner: Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas
M&A Law Firm of the Year
Winner: Khaitan and Co
IP Law Firm of the Year
Winner: Gaggar and Partners
Best Law Firm to Work for
Winner: Khaitan and Co
Law Firm of the Year
Winners(tie): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Khaitan and Co
JURY AWARDS:
Legal Journalism of the Year
Winner: Inderjit Badhwar
Women in Legal Leadership
Winner: Lakshika Joshi, Nucleus Software
Icon of the Year
Winner: Justice B. N. Srikrishna
For more visit and photos, visit www.idexlegal.com or [www.idexlegalawards.in www.idexlegalawards.in]
Media Contact: Lokesh Bogati