IDEX Legal Awards: Celebrating excellence amongst in-house counsel and law firms whilst operating in a turbulent business environment

IDEX Legal announced the winners of the sixth annual IDEX Legal Awards held in Mumbai at The St. Regis Hotel on April 21st.

Attended by over 250 senior lawyers from in-house and law firms, the awards night was a stand out celebratory affair for the legal community in India.

The IDEX Legal Awards rewards best practice and celebrates excellence amongst in-house counsel and law firms whilst operating in a turbulent business environment. The ILAs is recognised for its unstinting impartiality with awards earned by sheer demonstration of hard work over the course of year as judged by one of the finest jury panels in the region who look to honouring meritocracy and quality above all else making it the the most coveted and bona fide awards in the industry and one of the toughest to win anywhere.

With 19 categories across in-house and law firms along with 3 jury nominated categories, the awards saw record-breaking entries with almost 200 submissions from in-house counsel and law firms doubling the previous years entries.

This year our jury panel led by jury chairman Mysore Prasanna alongside Abhijit Mukopadhyay Anubhav Kapoor, Anupam Sharan, Jonathan Middleburgh, Murali Neelakantan, Navneet Hrishikesan, Nick Jarett-Kerr, Pramod Rao, Rajeev Uberoi, Umakanth Varottil and Valerie Bowles ,had their toughest time separating the entries as the submissions were of the highest quality ever and at times there was little to split the winners.

It was a hattrick for Khaitan & Co who bagged three major awards, M&A Law Firm of the Year, Best Law Firm to Work for and Law Firm of the Year. General Counsel of the Year saw a tie between Sameer Chugh, Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Gopal Naik, Aditya Birla Retail Ltd;

Lakshika Joshi won the jury nominated WILL Power of The Year; Zia Mody bagged the Managing Partner Award; IDFC won the Best Large In-house Department category; TRA won both Social Impact and Best Start-Up Law Firm; Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas went home with two coveted awards, Capital Markets Firm of the Year and joint winners with Khaitan & Co for Law Firm of the Year and the jury honoured Justice Sri Krishna the Icon of the Year award for his lifetime dedication to the cause of the legal fraternity in India.

Building on our charity initiative, IDEX continued their partnership with legal charity IDIA and raised donations to the tune of almost 10 lacs through a fundraising dinner which will go to to empowering underprivileged students through legal education. Auction items included a bat signed by M.S. Dhoni, holiday package to Maldives Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi sponsored by Goomo, Sketches by Justice Prabha Sridevan, Mr. Prem Panicker’s one-on-one writing session and Ricky Pointing’s signed autobiography.

2017 IDEX Legal Awards Winners:

IN-HOUSE CATEGORIES:

Next Gen In-house Lawyer of the Year

Winner: Nagarjun Matangi, Hewlett Packard Enterprise India Pvt. Ltd.

Legal Department of the Year- Small (Team size< 25)

Winner: Dell

Legal Department of the Year- Mid Large (Team Size>25)

Winner: IDFC Bank Ltd.

Corporate M&A Team of the Year

Winner: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Best In-House Legal Department to Work for

Winner: Siemens Ltd.

General Counsel of the Year

Winners (tie): Sameer Chugh, Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Gopal Naik, Aditya Birla Retail Ltd.

LAW FIRM CATEGORIES:

Corporate Communications Team of the Year

Winner: Trilegal

Social Impact Initiative of the Year

Winner: TRA

India Desk of the Year

Winner: Squire Patton Boggs

Dispute Management Lawyer of the Year

Winner: Sitesh Mukherjee, Trilegal

Partner of the Year

Winners(tie): Raghubir Menon, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co and Yogesh Singh, Trilegal

Managing Partner of the Year

Winner: Zia Mody, AZB Partners

Start-up Law Firm of the Year:

Winner: TRA Law

TMT Law Firm of the Year

Winner: IndusLaw

Capital Markets Firm of the Year

Winner: Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

M&A Law Firm of the Year

Winner: Khaitan and Co

IP Law Firm of the Year

Winner: Gaggar and Partners

Best Law Firm to Work for

Winner: Khaitan and Co

Law Firm of the Year

Winners(tie): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Khaitan and Co

JURY AWARDS:

Legal Journalism of the Year

Winner: Inderjit Badhwar

Women in Legal Leadership

Winner: Lakshika Joshi, Nucleus Software

Icon of the Year

Winner: Justice B. N. Srikrishna

For more visit and photos, visit www.idexlegal.com or [www.idexlegalawards.in www.idexlegalawards.in]

