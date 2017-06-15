Ostro Energy is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in a 60 MW NTPC Project in the state of Rajasthan. Suzlon will be responsible for the project commissioning, expectedly by September 2017.

Ostro Group was advised by their in-house general counsel Rachika A Sahay alongside HSA Advocates Delhi-based partner Aparajit Bhattacharya .

The project is being developed under the Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) wherein Indigenous cells and PV modules are being used in the project. It is another step towards increasing Ostro’s solar footprint in India. The legal team worked closely with the business to close the transaction in a short time-frame.