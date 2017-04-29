Mazag Andrabi returns to HSA after 2 years of independence

HSA Advocates has re-hired Mazag Andrabi as a partner in its disputes, regulatory and policy practice after she had gone independent for two years.

According to HSA’s press release:

While Mazag has a broad based disputes practice and regularly appears before diverse courts and tribunals, her primary focus, however, continues to be the regulatory space with emphasis on the power sector and environmental law. She has represented clients before diverse State Electricity Commissions, APTEL, CERC, and the National Green Tribunal, and also High Courts and the Supreme Court.

Andrabi had left HSA in 2015 as a senior associate to become an independent counsel, and was later appointed as the AAG of the State of J&K.

She had first joined HSA in 2012 from Karanjawala & Co, where she had moved in 2010 after one-and-a-half years at the chambers of senior advocates Ram Jethmalani and Zafar Shah.

She is a 2008 law graduate of the University of Kashmir in Srinagar.

HSA’s disputes, regulatory and policy practice now has 13 partners of which 5 partners, including founding llllpartner Hemant Sahai, are focusing on regulatory work.

HSA regulatory partners Sakya Chaudhuri and Avijeet Lala had left the firm earlier this month to start up their own firm with more than 10 other fee-earners.