HSA Advocates partner Megha Arora has moved back to J Sagar Associates (JSA), as partner, as first reported by Bar & Bench.

She has left equity in HSA to join JSA as a retained partner in Bangalore, according to B&B which added that she will be part of JSA's projects team.

A 2005 NUJS Kolkata alumnus, Arora had first left JSA as an associate in 2011 to join Khaitan & Co and had left Khaitan as a counsel, in April 2016, to join HSA's equity partnership.

HSA managing partner Amitabh Sharma did not respond to requests for comment since yesterday.